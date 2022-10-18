Two of Three Minor Brothers Abducted from Rajasthan Found Dead in Delhi, Police Rescues Third Sibling

The Delhi Police on Tuesday recovered two dead bodies from a forest in Mehrauli, later identified as that of two minor brothers. According to Police, three minor brothers were kidnapped from Rajasthan and held for ransom, out of whom 2 were found dead. Meanwhile, Police managed to rescue the third sibling on Sunday (October 16), who was sent to a children’s home for rehabilitation. Police have so far arrested 2 persons, who confessed to the crime.

A missing complaint was filed in Rajasthan’s Bhiwandi, after which a search operation was launched jointly by Delhi and Rajasthan Police. The bodies were found in Mehrauli, behind the Qutub Minar metro station in the national capital.

The brothers were identified as 13-year-old Aman, eight-year-old Vipin and six-year-old Shiva. Their father Gusan Singh was approached by the kidnappers who demanded ransom. The children were kidnapped from Rajasthan’s Alwar on October 15.

The suspects allegedly abducted the brothers, brought them to Delhi, killed two of them through strangulation, and buried them in the Mehrauli forest. Bodies of Aman and Vipin were later recovered from the forest.

The third brother Shiva, could hardly recall his name and that of his father’s, after being rescued, Police said. According to Police, accused were from Bihar. They lived near the victims’ family in Bhiwadi, Alwar. Preliminary investigation suggests that they were drug addicts.

