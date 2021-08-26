Two Officers on Covid-19 Duty Held For Extorting Money From Spa Owners in Delhi

A team of the Anti-Corruption Branch has arrested two officers on Covid-19 duty from a hotel in South Delhi for allegedly extorting money from spa owners. The two men, including a civil defence personnel, were caught red-handed by the authorities. During the raid, the civil defence personnel, Imran Khan, was flushing the bribe money in the toilet of his hotel room. While he managed to flush Rs 25,000, the ACB officials nabbed him before he could destroy the rest of the currency.

The other accused is Ravindra Mehra, used to work as a librarian in Pitampura, but was deputed as an enforcement in-charge of a Covid-19 team in South East district after the pandemic. Mehra is alleged to have demanded Rs 1 lakh from spa owners every month by threatening to shut their facilities for violating Covid-19 protocols.

Several owners of these centres complained to the ACB after which a trap was laid to nab Mehra and Khan. The ACB officials caught the two officers red-handed when they were taking a bribe from the complainant at the hotel.

The Delhi government had last month allowed spas and gyms to resume operations by following all the Covid-19 guidelines. However, the two men who were given the duty to enforce the Covid-19 guidelines started extorting money from the spa owners. But, the dishonest officers had a very small run after one of the spa owners became part of ACB’s decoy operation in the raid.

Another civil defence volunteer deployed by the Delhi government was arrested earlier this month. According to Times Now, he was extorting money from people who violated Covid-19 norms in East Delhi’s Ghazipur area. The accused was asking violators to pay Rs 1000 instead of the Rs 2000 official challan to avoid keeping any record.

