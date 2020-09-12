Two Overground Workers of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen Arrested with Arms Cache in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday claimed to have scuttled a bid to revive militancy in the union territory with the arrest of two overground workers of banned terror group Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen and recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition from them in Poonch district. The TuM planned to carry out targeted killings and explosions in the border district, the police said.

The overground workers were arrested during an operation carried out jointly by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police and the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector, a police officer said. With their arrest, the TuM's plan to revive militancy by carrying out targeted killings and IED blasts has been foiled, he said.

On the basis of specific information, the operation was launched to intercept the couriers of arms, ammunition and explosives along with other subversive material which was being smuggled from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the officer said. "The material was supposed to be carried from forward area to hinterland for subversive activities," he said.

Three Chinese pistols with six magazines and 70 rounds, 11 hand grenades, a wireless set, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), two batteries, a mobile phone, a charger and a pen drive have been recovered from the arrested persons, the officer said. A case has been registered against the arrested duo and further investigation is underway, he said.