Two Pairs of Trains to Halt At Haryana's Kanina Khas Station. Check Details

The Indian Railways administration has decided to give a temporary halt of two minutes at Kanina Khas station for two pairs of trains — Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Bikaner Special — on the occasion of Garhi Mahasar Dham Navratri Mela. The decision will make it convenient for the devotees to travel by train to attend the fair.

According to the North Western Railway, the temporary halts apply between October 7 and 15 to facilitate passengers on the occasion of the Garhi Mahasar Dham Navratri fair.

More information about trains here:

Train No. 02487, Bikaner – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special — from 07 to 15 October — will arrive at Kanina Khas station at 02:42 pm and depart at 02:44 pm.

Train No. 02488, Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bikaner Special — from 07 to 15 October — will arrive at Kanina Khas station at 10:37 am and depart at 10:39 am

Train No. 02458, Bikaner – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special — from 07 to 15 October — will arrive at Kanina Khas station at 03:32 am and depart at 03:34 am.

Train No. 02457, Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bikaner Special — from 07 to 15 October — will arrive at Kanina Khas station at 01:34 am and depart at 01:36 am.

According to Hindu mythology, the festival of Navratri has special significance for believers. According to the panchang, the festival of Navratri will start on Thursday, October 07, 2021. It is called Sharad Navratri. The festival of Sharad Navratri will end on 15 October 2021. The Kalash will be established on Thursday, October 07, 2021.

