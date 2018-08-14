English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Two Pak Soldiers Killed in Retaliatory Fire by Indian Army in Kashmir’s Kupwara
Indian troops carried out operations on Monday night after the ceasefire violations by Pakistan army
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Srinagar: Two Pakistani troopers were killed by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Tuesday.
Indian troops carried out operations on Monday night after the ceasefire violations.
“In retaliatory action to unprovoked ceasefire violations and repeated attempts to facilitate infiltration by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector, own troops carried out calibrated operations last night in which two Pakistani soldiers were killed,” Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.
Also Watch
Indian troops carried out operations on Monday night after the ceasefire violations.
“In retaliatory action to unprovoked ceasefire violations and repeated attempts to facilitate infiltration by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector, own troops carried out calibrated operations last night in which two Pakistani soldiers were killed,” Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Spreads Road Safety Awareness On Independence Day 2018 - Watch Video
- Loveratri Song Chogada: The First Track of Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain's Film is Energy-Packed
- Varma: Test Cricket Is Dying, But Cricket Is Not
- Captain’s Knock: Guess Who Is Personally Training Ranveer Singh For His Role In Kabir Khan’s 83?
- Varun Dhawan on Playing Mauji in Sui Dhaaga: Came to Say That I Don’t Have Dates
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...