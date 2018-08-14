GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Two Pak Soldiers Killed in Retaliatory Fire by Indian Army in Kashmir’s Kupwara

Indian troops carried out operations on Monday night after the ceasefire violations by Pakistan army

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2018, 11:48 AM IST
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: Two Pakistani troopers were killed by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Tuesday.

“In retaliatory action to unprovoked ceasefire violations and repeated attempts to facilitate infiltration by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector, own troops carried out calibrated operations last night in which two Pakistani soldiers were killed,” Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said. ​

