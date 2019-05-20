Take the pledge to vote

Two Pakistan Nationals Held, Boat Seized in Gujarat's Sir Creek Area

In an incident that happened earlier this month, a group of fishermen from the neighbouring country had managed to flee when confronted by BSF personnel in the Sir Creek area.

Updated:May 20, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
Bhuj: Two Pakistani nationals were apprehended on Monday by the Border Security Force (BSF) and their boat seized from the Sir Creek area in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said.

He said a probe has begun in the vicinity to find out more details about the two Pakistani nationals, he added.

In an incident that happened earlier this month, a group of fishermen from the neighbouring country had managed to flee when confronted by BSF personnel in the Sir Creek area.

Their boat was, however, seized by the border guarding force at the time.

Sir Creek is a tidal estuary (partially enclosed coastal body) that separates Gujarat from the Pakistani province of Sindh.
