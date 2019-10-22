Two Pakistani Nationals Held by BSF in Punjab's Ferozepur
Representative Image.
Ferozepur (Punjab): Two Pakistani nationals, roaming suspiciously on the Indian side of the border here, have been apprehended by BSF personnel, officials said on Tuesday.
Md. Lateef and Md. Saif are residents of Okara district in Pakistan, they said.
They were nabbed by the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans after they crossed the International Border and entered into the Indian territory near the border outpost in Samaske in Ferozepur district of Punjab on Monday evening.
The duo were in the custody of BSF and were being questioned.
In a separate incident, one-and-a-half kg of heroin was seized by the BSP troops near the border outpost in Satpal during a search operation.
The drug consignment was hidden in three plastic bottles buried underground, the officials said.
