Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Pakistani Nationals Held by BSF in Punjab's Ferozepur

They were nabbed by the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans after they crossed the International Border and entered into the Indian territory near the border outpost in Samaske in Ferozepur district of Punjab on Monday evening.

PTI

Updated:October 22, 2019, 3:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Pakistani Nationals Held by BSF in Punjab's Ferozepur
Representative Image.

Ferozepur (Punjab): Two Pakistani nationals, roaming suspiciously on the Indian side of the border here, have been apprehended by BSF personnel, officials said on Tuesday.

Md. Lateef and Md. Saif are residents of Okara district in Pakistan, they said.

They were nabbed by the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans after they crossed the International Border and entered into the Indian territory near the border outpost in Samaske in Ferozepur district of Punjab on Monday evening.

The duo were in the custody of BSF and were being questioned.

In a separate incident, one-and-a-half kg of heroin was seized by the BSP troops near the border outpost in Satpal during a search operation.

The drug consignment was hidden in three plastic bottles buried underground, the officials said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram