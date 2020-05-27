Two Passengers Found Dead in Shramik Special Train in Varanasi

Two passengers of a Shramik special train from Mumbai were found dead when it reached Manduadih railway station in Varanasi on Wednesday morning.

The bodies were found by railway staff when other passengers had got off the train and it was shifted to the yard for cleaning and sanitising. The train had arrived at the Manduadih station at 8.21 am.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) took the bodies in its possession and sent them for autopsy to the railway hospital at 9.20 am. The deceased were identified as Dashrath Prajapati, 20, from Badlapur in Jaunpur, and Ram Ratan Gaud, 63, a resident of Sarhadpar in Azamgarh.

Dashrath, a physically challenged person, was on his way to his home in Jaunpur. Gaud was suffering from several ailments.

GRP DSP Akhilesh Rai said Dashrath's family had arrived to receive the body.

The train had started from the Lokmanya Tilak terminal in Mumbai. Railway officials said the train had been sent for the deep sanitisation and cleaning.