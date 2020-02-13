Two Passengers Put in Isolation for Suspected Coronavirus at Kolkata Airport
A passenger named Himadri Barman was quarantined on Tuesday, and Nagendra Singh on Wednesday, government officials said in New Delhi.
Medical staff with protective clothing are seen inside a ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Rajiv Ghandhi Government General hospital in Chennai, India. (Image: Reuters)
Kolkata: Two passengers, who arrived at Kolkata international airport from Bangkok, have been placed in isolation for suspected novel coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.
A passenger named Himadri Barman was quarantined on Tuesday, and Nagendra Singh on Wednesday, government officials said in New Delhi.
Both passengers were sent to Beliaghata ID Hospital, a Kolkata airport official said.
Earlier, a passenger named Anita Oraon had also showed signs of fever during thermal scanning, Kolkata airport director Kaushik Bhattacharjee said.
Already two airlines which had direct flights between Kolkata and China have suspended their flights. Low-cost carrier IndiGo has temporarily suspended its flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from February 6.
"In line with the WHO guideline to contain the spread of coronavirus, IndiGo will be suspending its Kolkata-Guangzhou service from February 6, 2020 to February 25, 2020 and Guangzhou-Kolkata from February 7 till February 26," the airline had said in a statement.
After IndiGo, China Eastern Airlines suspended its flights between Kolkata and Kunming in China from February 10 to February 29.
Passengers of flights coming to Kolkata from Kunming and Guangzhou in China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok were being screened since January 17.
At present, passengers arriving from Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok are being screened as no flights are operating to and from China.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost
- Happy Birthday Rashami Desai: 5 Moments From Bigg Boss 13 When She Grabbed the Limelight
- Disha Patani is Valentine Ready in a Flowy Red Dress, See Pic
- Censor Board Suggests Dialogue and Kissing Scene Cuts in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal
- ISL 2019-20: FC Goa Fans Miffed as Club Bans Posters and Banners in Stadium