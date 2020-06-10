Two Patients In Kerala Hospital's Covid Ward Commit Suicide, Minister Seeks Report

A 33-year-old man, who had on Tuesday run away from the Covid ward of the hospital and was later brought back, was found hanging in his isolation room, here on Wednesday.

After being under treatment he was tested negative for coronavirus and was due for discharge on Tuesday but he absconded from the hospital on Tuesday. Police said he had gone to his home town at Aanad and police brought him back the hospital.

He was rushed to the intensive care unit, but couldn't be saved.

Dr Mohan Roy, RMO, Trivandrum medical college said that he had problems related to epilepsy and alcohol withdrawal symptoms.

The man, hailing from Anandu in the capital district suburbs, had ran away from isolation ward after coming to know that he had tested Covid-19 negative. As he reached his home town, anxious locals alerted the authorities and the police took him back to the isolation room.



His body was found hanging by a nurse. The health authorities are making arrangements for his last rites.

Another person who was under observation at the covid ward in Trivandrum medical college committed suicide in the evening. He was under observation from Wednesday morning and was found hanging in the room.

Health minister KK Shailaja has ordered an enquiry into the deaths. The minister has directed principal secretary of health to conduct an immediate enquiry into the deaths and assured stringent action if there were any lapses.