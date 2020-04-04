Take the pledge to vote

Two Patients Test Positive for COVID-19 at Ganga Ram Hospital, 108 Staff Quarantined

About a week ago, the hospital received two patients, suffering from critical illness, but they did not show coronavirus symptoms. They later showed respiratory symptoms and were checked for COVID-19 and were found positive.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
Representative image.

New Delhi: Two patients, who were recently brought to a private hospital here due to critical illness, have tested positive for COVID-19 following which 108 medical staffers have been quarantined, authorities said on Saturday.

The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), in a statement, said the staff, which include doctors and nurses, have been quarantined as per the WHO guidelines.

About a week ago, the hospital received two patients, suffering from critical illness, but they did not show coronavirus symptoms, it said.

"During the period of admission, these patients showed respiratory symptoms and were checked for COVID-19 as per the ICMR protocol. They were found positive," the statement said, adding that these patients were shifted to designated facilities.

In all, 108 staffers, including doctors, nurses and ward boys, who were incidentally exposed to these patients have been quarantined, it said.

Out of these, 23 staff members have been quarantined at hospital and other attached facility, while rest 85 have been quarantined at home.

At present, none of the quarantined staff has shown any symptom suggestive of coronavirus infection, the statement said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi till Friday night stood at 386 with six deaths.

