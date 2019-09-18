Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Pawan Hans Helicopter Pilots Suspended by DGCA for Improper Landing

During the landing at runway 2 of the Guwahati airport, the pilots landed the Dauphin SA 365 N3 helicopter without extending the landing gear, causing damage to the belly of the helicopter.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2019, 10:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Pawan Hans Helicopter Pilots Suspended by DGCA for Improper Landing
File photo of DGCA office in India.
Loading...

New Delhi: Two pilots of state-run Pawan Hans Limited were suspended for three months by aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday for not extending the 'landing gear' of a helicopter while landing at Guwahati airport, causing damage to its belly, officials said.

"The incident had happened on July 24. Capt Bhanu Johri was the examiner and Capt Nikhilesh Bharat Gupta was undergoing the check. It was a training flight," said a senior DGCA official.

During the landing at runway 2 of the Guwahati airport, the pilots landed the Dauphin SA 365 N3 helicopter without extending the landing gear, causing damage to the belly of the helicopter, the official said.

"Johri did not supervise Gupta properly. It was Gupta's responsibility to lower the landing gear. Both of them have been suspended for a period of three months," the official from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The period of suspension would be calculated from the date of the incident, the official clarified.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram