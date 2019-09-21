Two People Admitted to Government Hospital in Tiruvarur with Dengue Symptoms

Two persons with dengue symptoms were admitted at Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Tiruvarur. Notably, dengue is a mosquito-borne tropical disease like malaria and chikungunya that is caused by the dengue virus. The Aedes aegypti mosquito is the main vector that transmits the viruses that cause dengue.

Symptoms of dengue typically begin three to fourteen days after infection. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains, and a characteristic skin rash.

The full life cycle of dengue fever virus involves the role of mosquito as a transmitter (or vector) and humans as the main victim and source of infection.

According to a report in The Hindu, Gurumoorthy, 20, of Vasambodai Street, Tiruvarur, and Murugesan, 38, of Melathirumathikunnam village panchayat were suspected to be suffering from dengue when they approached local medical practitioners for treatment to prolonged fever.

The two were subsequently admitted to a separate ward at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Tiruvarur.

Meanwhile, The Hindu reported that 36 persons suffering from prolonged fever have also been admitted at GMC and are being monitored for the mosquito-borne disease.

Notably, earlier in the month, the minister for rural and municipal administration S P Velumani and health minister C Vijaya Bhaskar had met at the Greater Chennai Corporation headquarters where they stated that the city of Chennai in Tamil Nadu has been divided into 2,056 sectors to fight dengue, malaria, chikungunya and other mosquito-borne diseases even as several areas in the city were found to be potential dengue hotspots.

According to a TOI report,dengue has killed nearly 80 people in Tamil Nadu and led to almost 30,000 people being hospitalized in the past three years. The report had further added that the number of dengue cases this year has gone down compared to 2017 and 2018.

