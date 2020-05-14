INDIA

1-MIN READ

Two People Die While Allegedly Attempting a Robbery at Kolar Gold Fields

(Image for representation)

(Image for representation)

Revathi Rajeevan
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
Two people were confirmed dead on Thursday (May 14) and another person's body is being searched for at Kolar Gold Fields. ​The two died after they allegedly attempted to steal from the Mysore Mine mill, the oldest gold mine of Bharat Gold Mines Limited (BGML).

According to the police, six people were involved in the attempt on Wednesday night. Two people - Kandan and Joseph - got into the pit first. When they did not return, Vikram and Victor went in and returned while having some trouble breathing.

Another person named Richard had informed the families and Kandan's son came to the site to rescue his father. Yet he too did not return according to the complainant Sangeetha, who is Joseph's widow.

"The bodies of Kandan and Joseph have been found while the search is on for Santosh alias Padeyappa. Two bodies have been sent for post mortem while two others who came out are under treatmet," said Kolar SP Mohammed Sujitha.

"We are looking for the accused Richard. We are investigating the cause of death and how many are behind this. The depth of the mine is around 1000 feet. They could have died unable to breathe. We need to investigate if there was some gas or water underneath," he added.

The BGML premises is guarded round the clock and The police said the role of the security would also be investigated.

Although there have been several theft attempts in the past at the Mysore Mine since it shut down in 2001, this was the first time a death has occurred.

"It is very difficult to conduct the search operations for our officers as well. We have a fire force team from Bengaluru too but we need to ensure their safety as well at such depths," said Sujitha.

