Two people, including a criminal involved in multiple cases of murder and other crimes, were arrested after a brief exchange of fire in the national capital’s northeast area, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Almas Khan alias Allu alias Salman who was previously involved in 12 criminal cases including murder (2), attempt to murder (4), obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, robbery, snatching etc and his associate named Junaid, a resident of Chauhan Bangar Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said a police team was working to solve the incident of bike jacking reported in the area of Shastri Park police station on Monday. Meanwhile, another incident of bike jacking was reported in the East District on Tuesday, for which the bike jacked from Shastri Park was used.

“Modus operandi in both the incidents was looking similar,” the DCP said. Subsequently, a team was constituted which found that the bike which was stolen from East District has been prosecuted by the traffic police near Durgapuri Chowk. After scanning multiple CCTV footage, the police extracted the image of the accused while he was being prosecuted by traffic police.

“The presence of the suspect was zeroed in on the fourth floor of a house located at Maujpur near Kaneja Masjid. On recce of the building, it was found that it was located in an extremely narrow street of a densely populated area. It was also assessed that several families were residing in the building,” Sain said, adding that the police team was prepared to conduct a raid at the said house.

Around 11.15 p.m. on Tuesday, the police team, passing through the narrow street and stairs reached the 4th floor of the said building and knocked at the door. “On this three women, one of them was later found to be a transgender, barged out aggressively and manhandled the police personnel and tried to push them away from the door,” the official said.

At this, the accused, who was present in the room opened fire on the cops. The police also retaliated and one bullet hit the accused Almas Khan alias Allu alias Salman. Another person in the house was also overpowered by the police team. The injured accused was immediately shifted to a hospital.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 186, 353, 307, 332 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Jafrabad police station and arrested the accused.

Two females and one transgender, who had opened the door of the house, were also apprehended and are being interrogated, the official added.

