Two People Killed by Tiger in UP's Pilibhit Tiger Reserve
Two People Killed by Tiger in UP's Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

Representative photo.

Two people were killed by a tiger in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, officials said on Monday. Kanhai (25), Sonu (25) and Monu were attacked by the big cat on the Ghungrai-Diuria road in the forest on Sunday, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Naveen Khandelwal said.

While Monu managed to climb a tree and save himself, the other two were mauled to death on the spot, he said. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, Khandelwal said, adding that assistance will be given to their families.

The official also said that instructions have been issued to install 20 cameras in the area, and a barrier has been put up at the entrance point of the jungle. Vehicle movement is forbidden on the road from sunset to sunrise owing to man-animal conflict, he said.

In order to ensure that such an incident does not take place again, entry of two-wheelers in the forest has been stopped, Khandelwal added.

first published:July 13, 2021, 12:27 IST