English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two People Shot Dead in Northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar Area
According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night at around 10.45 pm.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Two people were killed after a 35-year-old man allegedly opened fire in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, police said on Thursday.
The deceased have been identified as Govinda (28) who was returning from a gym and Akash (27) who was passing by when the shooting took place.
Both are residents of Jyoti Nagar, police said.
The accused has been identified as Anil - a resident of Jyoti Nagar, who is absconding.
According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night at around 10.45 pm.
"The accused fired upon Govinda when he was returning from the gym. During the shootout, some bullets hit a passerby who was later identified as Akash," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).
The victims were rushed to the GTB Hospital where they were declared brought dead, the DCP said.
Investigation revealed that Govind and Anil had filled cross FIRs against each other after they had a quarrel in 2016, Thakur said.
After the post-mortem, the bodies of both the deceased were handed over to their family members, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Govinda (28) who was returning from a gym and Akash (27) who was passing by when the shooting took place.
Both are residents of Jyoti Nagar, police said.
The accused has been identified as Anil - a resident of Jyoti Nagar, who is absconding.
According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night at around 10.45 pm.
"The accused fired upon Govinda when he was returning from the gym. During the shootout, some bullets hit a passerby who was later identified as Akash," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).
The victims were rushed to the GTB Hospital where they were declared brought dead, the DCP said.
Investigation revealed that Govind and Anil had filled cross FIRs against each other after they had a quarrel in 2016, Thakur said.
After the post-mortem, the bodies of both the deceased were handed over to their family members, police said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Seek Champions Trophy Inspiration Against Explosive West Indies
- Godzilla Movie Review: He'll Come Screaming at You for No Reason So Just Run
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs
- A Teary-eyed Vidya Balan Takes on Body Shaming Trolls in Hard Hitting Video
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results