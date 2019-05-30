Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Two People Shot Dead in Northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar Area

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night at around 10.45 pm.

PTI

Updated:May 30, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
Two People Shot Dead in Northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar Area
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Two people were killed after a 35-year-old man allegedly opened fire in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Govinda (28) who was returning from a gym and Akash (27) who was passing by when the shooting took place.

Both are residents of Jyoti Nagar, police said.

The accused has been identified as Anil - a resident of Jyoti Nagar, who is absconding.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night at around 10.45 pm.

"The accused fired upon Govinda when he was returning from the gym. During the shootout, some bullets hit a passerby who was later identified as Akash," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

The victims were rushed to the GTB Hospital where they were declared brought dead, the DCP said.

Investigation revealed that Govind and Anil had filled cross FIRs against each other after they had a quarrel in 2016, Thakur said.

After the post-mortem, the bodies of both the deceased were handed over to their family members, police said.
