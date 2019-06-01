Take the pledge to vote

Two Persons Arrested for Murder of Congress Candidate Manoj Jena in Odisha's Ganjam District

Two country-made pistols, three cartridges and a motorbike were seized from the spot of fire exchange, a senior police official said.

PTI

Updated:June 1, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
Two Persons Arrested for Murder of Congress Candidate Manoj Jena in Odisha's Ganjam District
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Berhampur: The police after an exchange of fire, arrested two persons in connection with the killing of a Congress assembly poll candidate in Ganjam district of Odisha.

Manoj Jena, Congress candidate from the Aska assembly seat, was shot at on May 22, on the eve of the counting day, and he died on May 24. He, however, did not win the seat.

The two accused, both residents of Aska, were arrested on late Friday night. Acting on a tip-off, patrolling was intensified in Golanthara area near here, police said Saturday. After seeing the police personnel, the two fired at them and tried to flee.

The police retaliated and captured both of them, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Berhampur, Prabhat Kumar Routray, said, adding, that three others managed to flee. The two accused and as many policemen were injured in the shootout, he said.

The arrested persons suffered bullet injuries and were hospitalised and the injured policemen were treated and discharged from the hospital, the police officer said. Two country-made pistols, three cartridges and a motorbike were seized from the spot, Routray, said.

Based on the FIR lodged by the deceased leader's family, the police registered a case of murder against seven persons, including Hrusi and Ganesh, and had also issued a lookout notice against them.
