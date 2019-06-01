Two Persons Arrested for Murder of Congress Candidate Manoj Jena in Odisha's Ganjam District

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Two Persons Arrested for Murder of Congress Candidate Manoj Jena in Odisha's Ganjam District
Two country-made pistols, three cartridges and a motorbike were seized from the spot of fire exchange, a senior police official said.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
Berhampur: The police after an exchange of fire, arrested two persons in connection with the killing of a Congress assembly poll candidate in Ganjam district of Odisha.
Manoj Jena, Congress candidate from the Aska assembly seat, was shot at on May 22, on the eve of the counting day, and he died on May 24. He, however, did not win the seat.
The two accused, both residents of Aska, were arrested on late Friday night. Acting on a tip-off, patrolling was intensified in Golanthara area near here, police said Saturday. After seeing the police personnel, the two fired at them and tried to flee.
The police retaliated and captured both of them, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Berhampur, Prabhat Kumar Routray, said, adding, that three others managed to flee. The two accused and as many policemen were injured in the shootout, he said.
The arrested persons suffered bullet injuries and were hospitalised and the injured policemen were treated and discharged from the hospital, the police officer said. Two country-made pistols, three cartridges and a motorbike were seized from the spot, Routray, said.
Based on the FIR lodged by the deceased leader's family, the police registered a case of murder against seven persons, including Hrusi and Ganesh, and had also issued a lookout notice against them.
Manoj Jena, Congress candidate from the Aska assembly seat, was shot at on May 22, on the eve of the counting day, and he died on May 24. He, however, did not win the seat.
The two accused, both residents of Aska, were arrested on late Friday night. Acting on a tip-off, patrolling was intensified in Golanthara area near here, police said Saturday. After seeing the police personnel, the two fired at them and tried to flee.
The police retaliated and captured both of them, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Berhampur, Prabhat Kumar Routray, said, adding, that three others managed to flee. The two accused and as many policemen were injured in the shootout, he said.
The arrested persons suffered bullet injuries and were hospitalised and the injured policemen were treated and discharged from the hospital, the police officer said. Two country-made pistols, three cartridges and a motorbike were seized from the spot, Routray, said.
Based on the FIR lodged by the deceased leader's family, the police registered a case of murder against seven persons, including Hrusi and Ganesh, and had also issued a lookout notice against them.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | See Russell as an Impact Player for Us: Holder
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
- IAF's Flight Lt. Mohana Singh Becomes First Woman to Fly Hawk Advanced Fighter Jet
- The Food Book Recipes App Has a Million Options, And Its Secret Ingredient is Artificial Intelligence
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results