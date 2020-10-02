Two Persons Succumb To COVID-19 In UP's Muzaffarnagar, Toll Touches 71

Muzaffarnagar (UP): Two more COVID-19 patients died on Friday in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, taking the death toll in the district to 71, officials said. According to the officials, a 38-year-old man who was admitted to a COVID facility in Muzaffarnagar Medical College on September 28 died on Friday while a 51-year-old patient from the district died in a COVID facility in Meerut district.

Meanwhile, two medical staff of a hospital were among 25 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 851 in the district on Friday. According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 1,438 sample results were received out of which 25 came out positive while 72 people recovered from the disease.

With the latest recoveries, 3,939 people have been cured of the illness in the district so far, she said.

