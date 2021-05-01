Two PG Aspirant Doctors in MP's Mandsaur Leave Studies to Serve the Needy at Govt Hospitals Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Very much like the last year, fresh yet lethal wave of Covid-19 pandemic has forced thousands of professionals to sit idle at home for long weeks but there are committed professionals like Dr Bipasha Garg from Mandsaur who took up the crisis as an opportunity to serve humanity and of course, the overworked health machinery.

Dr Garg, a young MBBS holder from Mandsaur town of Madhya Pradesh, always dreamt of becoming a physician and serving people and the pandemic has given her the opportunity.

Bipasha, daughter of a property dealer Narendra Garg, had completed her MBBS from RD Gardi Medical College, Ujjain, and has already completed internship. She was recently preparing for NEET PG entrance, which was to take place on April 18 but got postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Afterwards the young medico was left to sit at home watching depressing reports of patients suffering and health machinery finding it difficult to cope with the unprecedented pressure.

Having seen this a lot, one day she decided to extend a helping hand and consulted her family on offering free of charge health services at a local district hospital. After the initial hesitation, they agreed.

“When she consulted us, we were slightly hesitant but as it was all for a human cause, we all agreed,” his father told News18.com.

“Our country is in a deep crisis and it is my duty to help the health system in the need of hour,” said Bipasha, who is now working at the local Covid-19 care centre associated with the district hospital.

Her good deeds even reached Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who recently put up a tweet applauding Bipasha’s decision to serve humanity in this crisis.

Bipasha is not alone who has volunteered in this time of distress.

Bipasha told News18.com that several of her batch mates are extending similar service in other States and some are offering free of cost online consultation to patients.

Dr Sunakshi Goyal, another MBBS holder who till recently preparing for NEET PG exam, is serving at Primary Health Centre in Piplya Mandi in the Mandsaur district. In her case, it was her father Pankaj Goyal, a businessman by profession, who suggested that she could extend help to local health machinery amid this crisis.

MP Finance Minister Jagdish Devda, who hails from Mandsaur, also had urged medicos preparing for PG for volunteering to the health department, said Dr Sunakshi.

Not allowing Covid-19 fear to override her passion for service, Dr Sunakshi serves free of cost at the PHC from 9am to 4pm daily. She accepted that she had to deal with several symptomatic patients daily, several of whom tested positive, later.

The nation is in the midst of a massive crisis and it wasn’t a time for minting money but helping humanity. Money could be earned later but it’s important to help others in present times, said the young medico who had pursued MBBS from Sri Aurobindo Medical College, Indore.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here