Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Two Physiotherapy Students Suspended from Hyderabad Hospital After Viral TikTok Video

The two students belonging to city-based colleges were suspended from training at the Gandhi Hospital for the video allegedly shot by them.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Physiotherapy Students Suspended from Hyderabad Hospital After Viral TikTok Video
Image for Representation
Loading...

Hyderabad: Two students of physiotherapy undergoing training at a state-run hospital here were suspended on Friday after a video of them performing to film songs went viral.

The two students - a boy and a girl - belonging to city-based colleges were suspended from training at the Gandhi Hospital for the video allegedly shot by them.

The students were sent back to their colleges after the incident came to light, an official at the hospital said.

A notice would be issued to the incharge of the section at the hospital, he said.

The official said the two students were not medical students.

Recently, as many as 11 outsourced employees working in the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) in Telangana had been issued stern warning after they were allegedly found filming videos on mobile app TikTok and chatting on different social media platforms during office hours.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Alis grandson also "landed" himself in a controversy recently after a video shot on mobile app TikTok showed him sitting atop a police vehicle that went viral. The Minister has said he would look into the matter.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram