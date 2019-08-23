Take the pledge to vote

Two Pilgrims Dead, Seven Hurt as SUV Falls into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh

The pilgrims were travelling to Manimahesh temple in Chamba district from Punjab's Pathankot when the car fell into the deep gorge at Chahla village.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
Two Pilgrims Dead, Seven Hurt as SUV Falls into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh
Representative image.
Shimla: Two pilgrims died and seven others were injured when the Scorpio car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in the Chamba district, police said on Friday.

The pilgrims were travelling to Manimahesh temple in Chamba district from Punjab's Pathankot when the car fell into the deep gorge at Chahla village, said Monica Bhutunguru, superintendent of police, Chamba.

The car's driver Kamal Singh (33), a resident of Pathankot, died on the spot while Baldev Singh (35), who hailed from Gurdaspur succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital in Chamba, Bhutunguru said.

The injured - Raj Kumar, Kulbir Singh, Surjit Pal, Kali Das, Raman Kumar, Amit Kumar and Jonu Kumar - were being treated at the Chamba district hospital.

The injured hailed from Punjab's Pathankot and Jammu-Kashmir's Kathua area.

