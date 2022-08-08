CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#NitishKumar#IndependenceDay
Home » News » India » Two Pilgrims Killed After Being Hit by Boulder Near Shiv Khori Shrine in J&K's Reasi
1-MIN READ

Two Pilgrims Killed After Being Hit by Boulder Near Shiv Khori Shrine in J&K's Reasi

PTI

Last Updated: August 08, 2022, 19:28 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

The pilgrims were standing in a queue enroute to the cave shrine when they came under the rolling boulder in the Ransoo area of Pouni block around 3 pm(Image: Twitter)

The pilgrims were standing in a queue enroute to the cave shrine when they came under the rolling boulder in the Ransoo area of Pouni block around 3 pm(Image: Twitter)

The pilgrims were standing in a queue enroute to the cave shrine when they came under the rolling boulder in the Ransoo area of Pouni block around 3 pm, a police official said

Two pilgrims were killed and another was injured Monday after being hit by a boulder from a hillock near the famous Shiv Khori shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The pilgrims were standing in a queue enroute to the cave shrine when they came under the rolling boulder in the Ransoo area of Pouni block around 3 pm, a police official said.

He said two pilgrims Sarwant Sahani (45) of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Nirmal Singh (18) from Khawas village of J&K’s Rajouri district were killed while Sahani’s younger brother Sahib Sahani (32) was injured and shifted to a hospital. Shiv Khori, a famous shrine devoted to lord Shiva and situated in between the hillocks about 140 kms north of Jammu, is visited by lakhs of devotees from across the country round-the-year.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 08, 2022, 19:28 IST
last updated:August 08, 2022, 19:28 IST