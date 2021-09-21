CHANGE LANGUAGE
Two Pilots Dead as Army Chopper Crash Lands in J&K's Udhampur During Training Sortie

The crashed helicopter in J&K (PTI)

The incident reportedly occurred between 10.30 am to 10.45 am, officials said, adding the chopper belonged to the Army Aviation Corps.

Two pilots were killed when an Army helicopter crash-landed in a dense forested area in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said. "Today, during a training sortie in Patnitop area, Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crash- landed in Shiv Garh Dhar area in the district," a Jammu-based defence spokesman said.

A defence spokesman at the Northern Command said, "The Army will issue a statement." A top district official said that a police party has been rushed to the remote area and it will take them some time to reach there.

September 21, 2021