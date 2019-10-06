Two Pilots Killed After Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Vikarabad in Telangana

Hyderabad: Two pilots, including a trainee, were killed after a trainer aircraft crashed near Vikarabad on Sunday. The aircraft had lost contact with the Begumpet Station in Hyderabad after 11.55 am.

One of the deceased was recognised as Prakash Vishal, who was a trainee pilot.

Further details are awaited.

