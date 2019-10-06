English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Pilots Killed After Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Vikarabad in Telangana
A trainer aircraft, which had lost contact with the Begumpet Station in Hyderabad after 11.55 am, crashed near Vikarabad killing two pilots.
Visual from the site of the crash.
Hyderabad: Two pilots, including a trainee, were killed after a trainer aircraft crashed near Vikarabad on Sunday. The aircraft had lost contact with the Begumpet Station in Hyderabad after 11.55 am.
One of the deceased was recognised as Prakash Vishal, who was a trainee pilot.
Further details are awaited.
