Two-plus-two Indo-US Dialogue to be Held on December 18 in Washington, Says MEA

The Indian side will be represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

PTI

Updated:December 12, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Two-plus-two Indo-US Dialogue to be Held on December 18 in Washington, Says MEA
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addresses the press in Delhi on Thursday. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The second two-plus-two dialogue between India and the US will take place on December 18 in Washington during which the two sides will take stock of the entire gamut of strategic ties between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The Indian side will be represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

On whether the India-Japan summit will take place in Guwahati from December 15-17, he said there was no update to share.

Asked to comment on the cancellation of Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's visit and if it was a fallout of criticism of that country's treatment of minorities, he said, "We never said there was religious persecution in Bangladesh during the current government's tenure."

Referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's critical comments on the Citizen (Amendment) Bill, the spokesperson said Pakistan should focus on its treatment of minorities rather than commenting on India's internal matter.

