Two-plus-two Indo-US Dialogue to be Held on December 18 in Washington, Says MEA
The Indian side will be represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addresses the press in Delhi on Thursday. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The second two-plus-two dialogue between India and the US will take place on December 18 in Washington during which the two sides will take stock of the entire gamut of strategic ties between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.
The Indian side will be represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
On whether the India-Japan summit will take place in Guwahati from December 15-17, he said there was no update to share.
Asked to comment on the cancellation of Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's visit and if it was a fallout of criticism of that country's treatment of minorities, he said, "We never said there was religious persecution in Bangladesh during the current government's tenure."
Referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's critical comments on the Citizen (Amendment) Bill, the spokesperson said Pakistan should focus on its treatment of minorities rather than commenting on India's internal matter.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Many People Said 'Shaadi Ke Baad Kuch Nahi Hoga' But I Challenged the Perception: Kareena Kapoor
- Airtel Has Three New Prepaid Recharge Packs With Unlimited Voice Calls
- Salman Khan to Quit Bigg Boss 13 Owing to Health Conditions, Farah Khan May Take Over
- Google 2019 Trends: Kabir Singh to Avengers Endgame, Top 10 Movies of the Year
- Love Has 'Nose' Limits: Picture Of Two-Toed Sloths 'Taking It Slow' Goes Viral