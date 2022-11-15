Two Policemen Among Three Held in Bribery Case in Punjab

Three people, including two policemen, were arrested in a Rs 12 lakh bribery case here, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau has said.

Sub-inspector Bisman Singh, who was posted at the Nakodar Sadar police station in Jalandhar, assistant sub-inspector Resham Singh, posted in Jalandhar, and Surjit Singh were apprehended in the case, said a spokesperson of the bureau on Monday.

Complainant Harjinder Kumar, a resident of Rampur Thoda village in Rupnagar district, alleged that the sub-inspector, during his posting in Nakodar as station house officer, had arrested his brother from Hoshiarpur and impounded his truck in a false case by showing recovery of poppy husk from the vehicle.

The complainant said sub-inspector Bisman Singh through Surjit Singh and Resham Singh had already received Rs 11 lakh in installments to release his brother and the truck.

Though the accused sub-inspector was transferred to the Police Lines in Jalandhar, he was still demanding more money, Kumar said in his complaint.

The spokesperson said a team of the bureau arrested Bisman Singh, Resham Singh and Surjit Singh for accepting the bribe.

Read all the Latest India News here