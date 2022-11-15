CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Two Policemen Among Three Held in Bribery Case in Punjab
1-MIN READ

Two Policemen Among Three Held in Bribery Case in Punjab

PTI

Last Updated: November 15, 2022, 09:15 IST

Chandigarh, India

Though the accused sub-inspector was transferred to the Police Lines in Jalandhar, he was still demanding more money, the complainant said. (File photo/PTI)

The complainant said sub-inspector Bisman Singh through Surjit Singh and Resham Singh had already received Rs 11 lakh in installments to release his brother and the truck

Three people, including two policemen, were arrested in a Rs 12 lakh bribery case here, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau has said.

Sub-inspector Bisman Singh, who was posted at the Nakodar Sadar police station in Jalandhar, assistant sub-inspector Resham Singh, posted in Jalandhar, and Surjit Singh were apprehended in the case, said a spokesperson of the bureau on Monday.

Complainant Harjinder Kumar, a resident of Rampur Thoda village in Rupnagar district, alleged that the sub-inspector, during his posting in Nakodar as station house officer, had arrested his brother from Hoshiarpur and impounded his truck in a false case by showing recovery of poppy husk from the vehicle.

The complainant said sub-inspector Bisman Singh through Surjit Singh and Resham Singh had already received Rs 11 lakh in installments to release his brother and the truck.

Though the accused sub-inspector was transferred to the Police Lines in Jalandhar, he was still demanding more money, Kumar said in his complaint.

The spokesperson said a team of the bureau arrested Bisman Singh, Resham Singh and Surjit Singh for accepting the bribe.

