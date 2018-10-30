GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Doordarshan Cameraman, Two Policemen Killed in Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

The news channel crew from Delhi had arrived in the state for a coverage when the incident occurred in Aranpur area of Dantewada.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2018, 3:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
New Delhi: A Doordarshan camera person and two policemen were killed in an attack by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday.

The news channel crew from Delhi had arrived in the state for a coverage. They had interviewed SP Abhishek Pallav in the morning and were moving towards Nilabhaya when the incident occurred on Aranpur-Dantewada road. The whereabouts of a reporter, who was also a part of the crew, was not immediately known.

Briefing media on the attack, DIG (anti-Naxal Ooperations) P Sundarraj said, "Our patrolling team was ambushed today in Dantewada. Sub-inspector Rudra Pratap, assistant constable Mangalu and DD News cameraman Achyutanand were killed. Two other policemen were injured."

The bodies have been sent to Dantewada district hospital for post-mortem.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore condoled the deaths.








The attack come weeks before the state votes in Assembly elections next month. A total of 18 assembly seats spread across eight Naxal-hit districts will go to polls in the first phase on November 12 and rest 72 seats on November 20. The opposition Congress has been trying to wrest power from the BJP which has been ruling the state since 2003 under Chief Minister Raman Singh.

Sunder, however, said that it is yet to be investigated if the attack had any links with the upcoming polls.

Maoists

Two days ago, Naxals blew up a bullet-proof bunker (BPB) vehicle in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, killing four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and injuring two.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...