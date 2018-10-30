English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Doordarshan Cameraman, Two Policemen Killed in Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
The news channel crew from Delhi had arrived in the state for a coverage when the incident occurred in Aranpur area of Dantewada.
Loading...
New Delhi: A Doordarshan camera person and two policemen were killed in an attack by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday.
The news channel crew from Delhi had arrived in the state for a coverage. They had interviewed SP Abhishek Pallav in the morning and were moving towards Nilabhaya when the incident occurred on Aranpur-Dantewada road. The whereabouts of a reporter, who was also a part of the crew, was not immediately known.
Briefing media on the attack, DIG (anti-Naxal Ooperations) P Sundarraj said, "Our patrolling team was ambushed today in Dantewada. Sub-inspector Rudra Pratap, assistant constable Mangalu and DD News cameraman Achyutanand were killed. Two other policemen were injured."
The bodies have been sent to Dantewada district hospital for post-mortem.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore condoled the deaths.
The attack come weeks before the state votes in Assembly elections next month. A total of 18 assembly seats spread across eight Naxal-hit districts will go to polls in the first phase on November 12 and rest 72 seats on November 20. The opposition Congress has been trying to wrest power from the BJP which has been ruling the state since 2003 under Chief Minister Raman Singh.
Sunder, however, said that it is yet to be investigated if the attack had any links with the upcoming polls.
Two days ago, Naxals blew up a bullet-proof bunker (BPB) vehicle in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, killing four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and injuring two.
The news channel crew from Delhi had arrived in the state for a coverage. They had interviewed SP Abhishek Pallav in the morning and were moving towards Nilabhaya when the incident occurred on Aranpur-Dantewada road. The whereabouts of a reporter, who was also a part of the crew, was not immediately known.
Briefing media on the attack, DIG (anti-Naxal Ooperations) P Sundarraj said, "Our patrolling team was ambushed today in Dantewada. Sub-inspector Rudra Pratap, assistant constable Mangalu and DD News cameraman Achyutanand were killed. Two other policemen were injured."
The bodies have been sent to Dantewada district hospital for post-mortem.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore condoled the deaths.
छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में हुए नक्सली हमले की ख़बर से मुझे बहुत दुःख पहुंचा है| शहीद हुए 2 पुलिसकर्मी और दूरदर्शन के कैमरामेन के परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी शोक और संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ|— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 30, 2018
Strongly condemn the Naxal attack on @DDNewsLive crew in Dantewada. Deeply saddened by the demise of our cameraman Achyuta Nanda Sahu and two jawans of @crpfindia.— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) October 30, 2018
These insurgents will NOT weaken our resolve. We WILL prevail.
#DDNews had deputed team to cover #Chhattisgarhpolls, comprising of Camera person-Achyuta Nanda Sahu, Dheeraj Kumar and MM Sharma. In a #Naxal attack #AchyutaNandaSahu was martyred. The entire #DDNnews Family salutes his service and stands by his family in this hour of grief pic.twitter.com/xIh74b055g— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) October 30, 2018
The attack come weeks before the state votes in Assembly elections next month. A total of 18 assembly seats spread across eight Naxal-hit districts will go to polls in the first phase on November 12 and rest 72 seats on November 20. The opposition Congress has been trying to wrest power from the BJP which has been ruling the state since 2003 under Chief Minister Raman Singh.
Sunder, however, said that it is yet to be investigated if the attack had any links with the upcoming polls.
Two days ago, Naxals blew up a bullet-proof bunker (BPB) vehicle in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, killing four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and injuring two.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV Rolled Out from Pune Plant, Developed in Collaboration with JLR
- Venice Sinks Under Worst Floods Since 1966; See Pics and Videos
- Will a Apple MacBook Air Reboot Put it in Competition With The iPad Pro?
- Ananya Panday Rings in 20th Birthday With Family, Receives Best Gift Ever
- 'Trick or Treat' Yourself to These Spooky Dishes This Halloween
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...