Two Policemen Injured in Grenade Attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

Militants lobbed a grenade at a security forces party at Main Chowk Sopore in the north Kashmir district.

Updated:March 21, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
Two Policemen Injured in Grenade Attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore
Representative image
Srinagar: Two policemen, including an officer, were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Sopore township of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Militants lobbed a grenade at a security forces party at Main Chowk Sopore in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said two policemen, including the station house officer of Dangiwacha police station, sustained minor injuries in the explosion.The injured have been hospitalised.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said
