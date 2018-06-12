GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

BJP LostINC WonOTH Lost
logo
»
1-min read

Two Policemen Killed in Gunfight With Militants in Pulwama

The militants opened fire at the police picket guarding the district court complex in Pulwama town in the early hours, a police spokesman said.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2018, 8:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two Policemen Killed in Gunfight With Militants in Pulwama
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Srinagar: Two policemen guarding the court complex in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district were killed on Tuesday in a militant attack.

The militants opened fire at the police picket guarding the district court complex in Pulwama town in the early hours, a police spokesman said.

He said the cops retaliated the firing. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, two cops were killed.

Following the incident, the area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited.

 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Recommended For You