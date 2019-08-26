Two Policemen Suspended After 35-year-old Man Dies in Custody at Amethi

Amethi: A 35-year-old man died in police custody here following which two policemen have been suspended and a magisterial inquiry ordered into the case, a police official said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg said the man was caught on suspicion of theft on Saturday and later died in custody.

Family members of the deceased, identified as Ram Avtar, have alleged that police beat him to death at the Inhauna police outpost.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to look into all the aspects of the case.

Outpost in-charge Dhirendra Verma and station in-charge Gyanchand Shukla have been placed under suspension with immediate effect, the SP

said, adding a panel of doctors carried out the post-mortem which has also been videographed.

IG, Ayodhya, Sanjiv Kumar visited the district and held a meeting with police officers in this connection, the SP added.

