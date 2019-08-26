Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Policemen Suspended After 35-year-old Man Dies in Custody at Amethi

Family members of the deceased, identified as Ram Avtar, have alleged that police beat him to death at the Inhauna police outpost.

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Policemen Suspended After 35-year-old Man Dies in Custody at Amethi
Representative image.
Loading...

Amethi: A 35-year-old man died in police custody here following which two policemen have been suspended and a magisterial inquiry ordered into the case, a police official said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg said the man was caught on suspicion of theft on Saturday and later died in custody.

Family members of the deceased, identified as Ram Avtar, have alleged that police beat him to death at the Inhauna police outpost.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to look into all the aspects of the case.

Outpost in-charge Dhirendra Verma and station in-charge Gyanchand Shukla have been placed under suspension with immediate effect, the SP

said, adding a panel of doctors carried out the post-mortem which has also been videographed.

IG, Ayodhya, Sanjiv Kumar visited the district and held a meeting with police officers in this connection, the SP added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram