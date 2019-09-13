Two Policemen Suspended After Viral Video Shows Them Thrashing Youth in UP's Siddharthnagar

New Delhi: A police sub-inspector (SI) and a head constable in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh after a video, which showed them thrashing a youth, went viral on Wednesday. The policemen were caught on camera as one of them locked the youth’s neck with his legs, while the other kicked him in the back.

The assault took place under the Khesraha police station limits on Tuesday. The accused have been recognised as S-I Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Parasad.

The two-minute video shows the youth, Rinku Pandey, pleading the policemen to let him go, while the passers-by tried to intervene.

Clarifying their stance amid outrage against police brutality, the police alleged that Yadav was drunk and abusing another youth in his neighbourhood.

“We first sent the accused policemen to the police lines. After an inquiry, we suspended them for their unacceptable behavior. On Tuesday when Muharram was marked, we received information by one Akhtar that Pandey was abusing a Muslim youth in an inebriated state. Sakarpar police outpost in-charge Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Parasad reached there,” The Indian Express quoted Siddharthnagar SP Dharam Veer Singh as saying.

“The policemen dealt with the situation in an unacceptable manner. It was a disgusting and condemnable act of indiscipline. Following an inquiry by our SP Sadar, we suspended the policemen,” he said, adding that the youth was allowed to go. He further said police had not received any complaint in the case.

