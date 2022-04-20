Two Political Murders in 24 Hours, but Kerala Police Sends Personnel on Cashew Nut Collection Duty

Even as the state is discussing the law and order situation in Kerala’s Palakkad after two political murders in 24 hours, the police have deployed some of their men to collect cashew nuts from the premises of the Kerala Armed Police Battalion IV in Kannur.

The Commandant of the KAP IV battalion at Mangattuparamaba in Kannur has deployed a sub-inspector and two civil police officers (CPO) to collect fallen cashew nuts from its properties following a government order to this effect.

The order on Monday said the battalion is finding it tough to sell cashew nuts despite holding auctions on four occasions. No one was ready to submit a bid as they found it uneconomical due to various factors such as reduced availability of nuts due to climate change, drop in price, loss of trees due to cutting for national highway development, among others. There is a situation where fallen nuts are getting ruined. Hence, the order states that they should be collected properly without fail and stored.

Following this, three police personnel have been deployed to collect nuts that have fallen from trees and to then store them.

But the duty has not gone down well with a section of police officers, as they feel the department is wasting manpower on trivial jobs.

