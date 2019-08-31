Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Two Private School Guards Booked for Sexually Assaulting Woman in Noida

A senior official said that the woman had approached the accused men seeking their help to find a job as her husband had lost his and the family was struggling to make ends meet.

PTI

Updated:August 31, 2019, 9:15 PM IST
Two Private School Guards Booked for Sexually Assaulting Woman in Noida
Noida: Two security guards of a private school here have been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and making an obscene video of her, police said on Saturday.

The woman had approached the accused men seeking their help to find a job as her husband had lost his and the family was struggling to make ends meet, a senior official said.

"The woman has alleged that the duo sexually assaulted her and made an obscene video of her. They were threatening to circulate the video," Circle Officer, Noida 1, Shwetabh Pandey, said.

An FIR was registered after the woman approached the police and an investigation is underway, Pandey said.

The school said it was unaware of the matter and had learnt about it through media.

