Two Quarantined Medical Staff of Ganga Ram, Two OPD Patients Test Positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Two medical staff of a leading private hospital who were earlier quarantined have tested positive for coronavirus infection, hospital authorities said on Thursday.

As many as 114 health workers of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) were kept in quarantine following two of its patients recently testing positive for COVID-19.

The two staff members include a nurse and a medical technician, hospital authorities said.

"They, however, are not showing any signs of illness and are stable while admitted in Sir Ganga Ram Kolmet Hospital, Pusa Road, a dedicated COVID-19 only facility," a hospital spokesperson said.

Kolmet Hospital is affiliated to SGRH.

Besides, two OPD patients who had visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and whose samples were collected on Wednesday, tested positive on Thursday for COVID-19, he said.

Information on it has been communicated to the district surveillance officer, he added.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi on Thursday stood at 720 including 12 deaths.

