Two Rajasthan MLAs Booked for Murder After Driver of Earth Moving Machine Dies During Anti-Encroachment Drive
Nagaur District Collector Dinesh Yadav said a compensation of Rs 20 lakh, pooled from various sources including the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, has been handed over to Farooq's family members.
Image for representation.
Jaipur: The police have registered a case of murder against two MLAs and several others after a driver of an earth-moving machine was killed last week during an anti-encroachment drive in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, officials said on Tuesday.
The investigation of the case has been handed over to CID-Crime Branch, they said. During the anti-encroachment drive in Tausar village last Sunday, the driver Farooq (40), had died after a mob pelted stones and attacked him.
Nagaur District Collector Dinesh Yadav said a compensation of Rs 20 lakh, pooled from various sources including the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, has been handed over to Farooq's family members. "A case of murder, for obstructing public servants in discharging their duty and damaging public vehicles has been registered against Merta City MLA Indra Bawari and Bhopalgarh MLA Pukhraj Garg.
"Besides 28-29 other persons have been named in the FIR apart from 200-250 others. The case investigation has been handed over to CID-CB," Nagaur SP Vikas Pathak told PTI. He said around 20-21
people have been sent to judicial custody after registering a case against them for disturbing peace.
RLP legislator Indra Bawri told PTI that the administration has lodged a false case against a people's representative and to escape taking responsibility in the matter. Bawri said as a representative she was trying to pacify people who were disappointed due to the demolition drive.
She said SDM Dipanshu Sangwan misbehaved with both the legislators, including her and used insulting words. The legislator said that the administration has demolished 80 houses of Banjara families who were living there for the last 50 years and were now homeless. They should be rehabilitated, the legislator said.
Both the legislators have given a written complaint against the SDM at the Kotwali police station. To support the affected families, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal had also staged a 'dharna' demanding the rehabilitation of the affected families.
