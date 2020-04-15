Two Relatives of Tablighi Jamaat Chief Test Positive for COVID-19 in Saharanpur
The two persons who tested positive are Kandhalvi's in-laws and they had stayed at the Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed, the district magistrate said.
Health workers sanitise an area near the Nizamuddin mosque where the Tablighi Jamaat event was held, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Two relatives of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, an official said on Wednesday.
After the two relatives of Kandhalvi tested positive for COVID-19, the district administration sealed Mufti locality in Mandi area here, Saharanpur DM Akhilesh Singh told PTI.
He said eight other people from the area were placed under quarantine.
The two persons who tested positive are Kandhalvi's in-laws and they had stayed at the Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed, the district magistrate said.
They had recently returned from South Africa and quarantined along with two other persons, Singh said.
The authorities are now trying to find those people who came in contact with the two relatives of the Tablighi Jamaat's leader.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Easter Bunny with Sword Asking People to Stay Home in New Orleans is Creeping Twitter Out
- Hand Wash in Chennai, Condoms in Mumbai: What Indians Ordered Most from Dunzo During Lockdown
- Real or Fake? Sharon Stone Shares TikTok Video of a Tiger Standing on a Roof in 'India'
- Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Stuck at Their Panchgani Bungalow During Lockdown
- Shopping Websites Will be Back in Business From April 20