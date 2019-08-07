Take the pledge to vote

Two Rescued after Flash Floods due to Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh

The two were travelling in a Maruti 800 car when it was washed away near New Sabzi Mandi in the flash floods after the cloudburst at Hallan Badgran, district Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

PTI

Updated:August 7, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
Shimla: Two persons who got stranded in flash floods after a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday have been rescued, police said.

The two were travelling in a Maruti 800 car when it was washed away near New Sabzi Mandi in the flash floods after the cloudburst at Hallan Badgran, district Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

They have been rescued by a district police team and the fire brigade. Both of them are normal now, Singh said.

Sudden flow of water in the area was reported after the cloudburst, the SP said, adding that assessment about loss to property was being done.

