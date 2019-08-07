Two Rescued after Flash Floods due to Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Two persons who got stranded in flash floods after a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday have been rescued, police said.

The two were travelling in a Maruti 800 car when it was washed away near New Sabzi Mandi in the flash floods after the cloudburst at Hallan Badgran, district Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

They have been rescued by a district police team and the fire brigade. Both of them are normal now, Singh said.

Sudden flow of water in the area was reported after the cloudburst, the SP said, adding that assessment about loss to property was being done.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.