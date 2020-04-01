Two Resident Doctors of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital Test Positive for Coronavirus
One of them, who is part of the team treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital, is believed to have contracted the disease during the course of duty.
A medical worker helps a suspected coronavirus patient shift to an isolation ward of Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
Two resident doctors of the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus infection, official sources said on Wednesday.
One of them, who is part of the team treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital, is believed to have contracted the disease during the course of duty, they said.
According to sources, the female resident doctor, a third-year post-graduate student of the biochemistry department, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus had recently travelled abroad.
Both of them showed symptoms of COVID-19 and their test results came out positive two days ago. They are now undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Safdarjung hospital.
"All the doctors and staff who had come in contact with them have been tested. So far, none of the contacts has tested positive for coronavirus infection," they said, adding all of them have been asked to monitor their health.
According to the Union health ministry, 1,637 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country so far, out of which 38 people have died.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Urvashi Rautela Copy-pastes US Writer’s 'Parasite' Tweet, He Says ‘At Least Correct the Grammar’
- Malaika Arora Makes 'Besan ke Laddoo', Fans Shower Her with Praises
- This Pic of Reel Life Ram Arun Govil Watching Ramayan With His Family Goes Viral
- Make no Mistake, Zoom is a Cool Video Chat App But is NOT Encrypted The Way You Expect
- Flying Tissues! UK Man Uses Drone to Send Toilet Paper to Sister