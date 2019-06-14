Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Two RJD Leaders Shot at in Muzaffarpur, Police Say Probe is Underway

The two have been identified as Surendra Yadav and Umashankar Prasad. According to reports, Surendra Yadav was shot twice while Umashankar Prasad was shot four times.

News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2019, 9:10 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two RJD Leaders Shot at in Muzaffarpur, Police Say Probe is Underway
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: Two Rashtriya Janata Dal​ (RJD) leaders were shot at by unknown assailants in Muzaffarpur's Kanti area late on Thursday.

The two have been identified as Surendra Yadav and Umashankar Prasad. According to reports, Surendra Yadav was shot twice while Umashankar Prasad was shot four times. Police said that the case is related to property dispute.

"Both the injured are in a stable condition now, investigation underway," DSP Mukul Ranjan was quoted as saying by ANI.

In February, former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin's nephew Yusuf was shot dead in Siwan. The town was caught in a protest following the murder. Hundreds of angry villagers, mostly Shahabuddin's supporters, blocked roads and demanded action.

Earlier, party leader Raghuvar Rai was killed by unidentified assailants in broad daylight outside his house in Kalyanpur. He was admitted to a private hospital in Darbhanga where he was declared dead.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram