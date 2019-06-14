Two RJD Leaders Shot at in Muzaffarpur, Police Say Probe is Underway

New Delhi: Two Rashtriya Janata Dal​ (RJD) leaders were shot at by unknown assailants in Muzaffarpur's Kanti area late on Thursday.

The two have been identified as Surendra Yadav and Umashankar Prasad. According to reports, Surendra Yadav was shot twice while Umashankar Prasad was shot four times. Police said that the case is related to property dispute.

"Both the injured are in a stable condition now, investigation underway," DSP Mukul Ranjan was quoted as saying by ANI.

In February, former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin's nephew Yusuf was shot dead in Siwan. The town was caught in a protest following the murder. Hundreds of angry villagers, mostly Shahabuddin's supporters, blocked roads and demanded action.

Earlier, party leader Raghuvar Rai was killed by unidentified assailants in broad daylight outside his house in Kalyanpur. He was admitted to a private hospital in Darbhanga where he was declared dead.