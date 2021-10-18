Two Rohingyas Detained Outside Army Camp in Jammu

Two Rohingya Muslims were detained for questioning after they were found moving in a suspicious manner near an Army camp in the outskirts of Jammu, officials said on Monday. Abdul Amin (43) and Abdul Salam (34), putting up in Teli Basti area of Bari Brahmana, were picked up outside the Army installation at Purmandal Sunday evening, they said.

The duo was handed over to the special operations group of local police for questioning after the scrutiny of their mobile phones revealed contact numbers from Pakistan and Myanmar. Both of them were carrying valid identity cards issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, officials said.

The Rohingyas are a Bengali-dialect speaking Muslim minority in Myanmar. Following persecution in their country, many of them entered India illegally through Bangladesh and took shelter in different parts of the country.

