Two RPF Cops Killed After Being Hit by Train in Madhya Pradesh

Two head constables of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were killed after being hit by a speeding train in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday at Sank railway station, seven km from Morena, when the victims were checking the Gwalior-Agra passenger train, Morena RPF police station in-charge Harikishan Meena said.

Head constables Ashok Kumar (56) and Navraj Singh (40) were hit by Duronto Express train coming from Delhi and died on the spot, the official said without elaborating. An investigation is underway into the incident, he added.

