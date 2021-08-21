Two Russian Women Found Dead in North Goa in Two Days

In separate incidents, two Russian women were found dead at their residences at a beach village in North Goa on two consecutive days, police said on Saturday. While Alexandra Djavi, 24, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her rented place late on Thursday, the body of her 34-year-old compatriot - Ekaterina Titova - was recovered from her apartment on Friday, a senior police official told PTI. “They were staying at different places in Siolim village. No injury marks were found on their bodies, but we are investigating both the cases from all the angles," he said.

The investigation conducted so far has revealed that the two deceased women were not linked to each other, the official added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here