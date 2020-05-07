INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Two Sailors in INS Netaji Subhas Tested for Covid-19 After Showing Flu-like Symptoms in Kolkata

Picture for representation. (Reuters)

Picture for representation. (Reuters)

The close contacts of the two sailors have been quarantined, according to spokesperson Wing Commander M S Hooda.

  • PTI Kolkata
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 2:56 PM IST
Share this:

Two sailors of INS Netaji Subhas, a land-based logistics hub of the Indian Navy here, were tested for COVID-19 after they showed flu-like symptoms, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

The close contacts of the two sailors have been quarantined, spokesperson Wing Commander M S Hooda said.

He said the test results of the two sailors, who showed flu-like symptoms, were awaited.

"Following laid down protocols/procedures, the other personnel have been quarantined as a precautionary measure," the spokesperson said in a statement.

He, however, did not specify the number of personnel at INS Subhas who have been quarantined.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading