Two School-Going Sisters Die as Their Lorry Hits Bike

Coimbatore: Two sisters were killed on the spot when the two-wheeler on which they were being taken to school by their father was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry here on Saturday, police said.

Venkatesan was taking Gayathri (9), Keerthana (7) and his son (10) on his bike to school, when the collision occurred, the police said.

Under the impact, the girls fell on the road, resulting in their instantaneous death, they said. While Venkatesan and his son, who were injured, were admitted to a nearby private hospital, the bodies of the girls were sent to the government hospital for a post-mortem, they said.

Further investigations are on, they added.

