Two School Staff Held for Sexually Abusing 11 Students in Satara
The father of one of the students filed a complaint after which the two wardens were arrested.
Representative image.
Satara: Two employees of a reputed residential school in Panchgani area of Satara district in western Maharashtra have been arrested for alleged physical and sexual abuse of 11 tribal students, police said on Saturday.
The students are in the 10-13 age group and had run away from school recently before they were spotted by villagers who brought them to the police, an official said.
"The students told them they had been sexually and physically abused and shown pornographic videos by two school wardens," said a Panchgani police station official.
The father of one of the students filed a complaint after which the two wardens were arrested, he said.
"We have registered a case under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 379 (theft)and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he added.
