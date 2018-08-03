GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Two Security Personnel Injured in Grenade Attack in JK's Anantnag

Militants hurled a grenade on security forces deployed in Anantnag town, resulting in injuries to one CRPF jawan and a special police officer.

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2018, 6:02 PM IST
Two Security Personnel Injured in Grenade Attack in JK's Anantnag
Srinagar: Two security personnel were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade on security forces deployed in Anantnag town in the south Kashmir district, resulting in injuries to one CRPF jawan and a special police officer, an official said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the attackers, he added.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
