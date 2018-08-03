English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Two Security Personnel Injured in Grenade Attack in JK's Anantnag
Militants hurled a grenade on security forces deployed in Anantnag town, resulting in injuries to one CRPF jawan and a special police officer.
Grenade Attack in Anantnag.
Srinagar: Two security personnel were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, police said.
Militants hurled a grenade on security forces deployed in Anantnag town in the south Kashmir district, resulting in injuries to one CRPF jawan and a special police officer, an official said.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the attackers, he added.
Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
