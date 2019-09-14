Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Two Senior Citizens Killed by Wild Elephant While Fishing in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Sahasram Binjahwar and Sadhram Dhanuwar were killed under Bango police station limits on Friday evening, DD Sant, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Katghora, said.

PTI

Updated:September 14, 2019, 8:07 PM IST
Two Senior Citizens Killed by Wild Elephant While Fishing in Chhattisgarh's Korba
File image of an Elephant. (Image: PTI)
Korba: Two senior citizens were killed while fishing near a dam by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a forest official said on Saturday.

Sahasram Binjahwar (65) and Sadhram Dhanuwar (64) were killed under Bango police station limits on Friday evening, DD Sant, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Katghora, said.

"Five people were fishing in the submergence area of the dam. A tusker attacked them. While three managed to escape, Binjahwar and Dhanuwar were trampled to death. The kin of the dead have been given immediate relief of Rs 25,000," he said.

Remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be given after formalities are completed, he added.

Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have been reported in the past in thick forested northern Chhattisgarh, comprising Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Korea and Balrampur districts.

