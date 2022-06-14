Two Sharp Shooters from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang to be Quizzed in Double Murder Case

Two sharp shooters from the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang were taken on production warrant from Sonepat police to be quizzed in the Thakran brothers' murder case, police here said on Tuesday. Police have taken them on three days remand after producing them in a city court today.

Identified as Manish alias Sunny Kakraan and Atul alias Atul alias Mota, the duo carry a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads announced by Uttar Pradesh police. The accused are involved in more than one dozen cases, including five murders each, police said.

They are also wanted in the double murder case of liquor traders Thakran brothers, who were shot dead in Khor village in February. Including these two, we have arrested a total of 14 accused in the double murder case of Surjit Singh Thakran and Paramjit Thakran, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime. "The accused revealed that they were key shooters in Thakran brother's murders. We are questioning the accused after taking them on remand and hope many other cases will be solved," he added.

