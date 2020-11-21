Two Sharpshooters, Gun Supplier Held for Murder of BJP MLA's Kin in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police has arrested two sharpshooters allegedly involved in gunning down the maternal uncle of BJP MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi’s maternal uncle last month, an official said on Friday. Besides the duo, the police also arrested the man who supplied the weapon to the two sharpshooters for carrying out the killing on October 9, said Ghaziabad’s Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani.

The alleged killers were identified as Vipin Mishra and Arpan Choudhary while their gun supplier was identified as Manoj Sharma. The three were arrested on the basis of the video footage of the firing incident captured in some CTV camera near the scene of the crime, said the SSP, adding the accused’s photos and their two-wheeler were tallied with the CCTV footage before arresting them.

BJP’s Murad Nagar MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi’s maternal uncle Naresh Tyagi was shot dead by two motor-cycle borne miscreants on October 9 when he was on a morning walk in a park at Officers’ Colony in Lohiya Nagar of the city. The fresh arrests followed two days after the arrest of a former district president of Hindu Yuva Vahini, Jitendra Tyagi, who had confessed to the police that he along with MLA’s elder brother Girish Tyagi had hatched the conspiracy to eliminate the lawmaker’s maternal uncle out of political rivalry in the family.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Avnish Kumar had on Wednesday said that the police were further investigating the case and verifying the veracity of Jitendra’s confession. In a press conference on Tuesday night at his residence, MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi had accused police of trying to implicate innocent persons in the murder case, lamenting that the police have not been able to gather any solid evidence against the sharpshooters who allegedly gunned down his maternal uncle.

He had added that he would not let any innocent person be framed falsely in this case. On the other hand, MLA Tyagi’s father and former UP Cabinet minister Rajpal Tyagi on November 9 had alleged that his MLA son wanted to falsely implicate his elder brother Girish Tyagi in the murder case of his maternal uncle Naresh Tyagi.